Muggier this morning with patchy fog possible in some areas. Typical June heat is in store today with high temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s, along with a heat index ranging from about 96 to 100 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy and we can’t rule out isolated showers or thunderstorms developing at times today, mainly from midday into the afternoon.

