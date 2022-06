BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Starting on Monday night, Highway 90 at I-110 North will close from 9pm to 6am every night until Thursday.

Signage will be in place to redirect drivers during hours of closure.

For more on the closure, you can visit https://mobile.mdottraffic.com/.

