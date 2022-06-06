WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Fugitive wanted for 2 murders drowns in river while at float camp

Officials say a wanted murder suspect who was believed to be in South Carolina was found dead in a Missouri river. (Source: WHNS)
By Amber Ruch, Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) – A Florida fugitive wanted on first-degree murder charges drowned Sunday afternoon at a river in southern Missouri, officials said.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Sherron McCombs was swimming at a float camp on the Current River when he began to panic, went under the water and didn’t resurface.

McCombs was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ripley County coroner.

The highway patrol confirmed McCombs was a fugitive. According to CrimeStoppers, he was wanted in Florida for his involvement in two fatal shootings in Tampa on Nov. 21, 2021, and Jan. 3, 2022. He was facing charges of:

  • 2 counts of first-degree murder, premeditated
  • 1 count of first-degree murder firearm, premeditated
  • 3 counts of first-degree murder firearm & tampering with physical evidence

McCombs drowned nearly 1,000 miles away from the locations of his alleged murders in Tampa.

Copyright 2022 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an 18-wheeler had to be airlifted from the scene of a fire early Sunday morning...
Two 18-wheelers burn on I-10 backing up traffic
On June 1, patients started applying for medical marijuana cards in Mississippi. Physicians or...
Mississippi just opened applications for Medical Marijuana Cards. Here’s how it’s going so far.
A multi-car accident has been reported on I-10 westbound past MS 43 / MS 603 / Bay St. Louis EX...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 past MS 43 / MS 603 / Bay St. Louis EX 13
Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-10 past Franklin Creek Rd EX 75 are congested following...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 past Franklin Creek Rd. EX 75
Jeepin the Coast drew a big crowd to downtown Long Beach for the block party.
Jeepin the Coast brings in big crowd for Long Beach block party

Latest News

NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
VIDEO: Onlookers jump on NOPD unit while drivers spin donuts in St. Roch
Elon Musk threatens to call off $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, accusing company of hiding...
Elon Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Authorities in Tennessee say a 70-year-old woman was killed by two family dogs.
Two family dogs attack, kill 70-year-old woman, sheriff says
An equipment trial run was conducted for the public at noon at the Harrison County Election...
Poll workers collect supplies, test machines ahead of Election Day
Ocean Springs Tax Break
Developer looking for tax break in Ocean Springs