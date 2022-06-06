WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Developer looking for tax break in Ocean Springs

Ocean Springs Tax Break
Ocean Springs Tax Break(WLOX)
By Josh Jackson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A year from now, land-use consultant Donovan Scruggs said one downtown Ocean Springs building will look much different.

“You’re going to double footprint, and you’re going to double the intensity of the customers with hotels on the top floor, and a restaurant and bar on the bottom floor,” Scruggs said. “You will see a substantial increase in overall sales tax revenue.”

However, since the developer purchased the old Chandeleur Outfitters building last year, he said building costs have increased by more than 25% in some cases, along with interest rates. He’s now set to request a tax break from the city on Tuesday.

“There’s been a number of hardships the developer has incumbered since the purchase in August of last year,” Scruggs added. “So this is an avenue he hopes will release some of the strains of those additional hurdles.”

The tax abatement only addresses the improved portion of the building. Currently, the building is valued at approximately $100,000.

“So if the developer decides to invest $2-$3 million into this building, it’s only going to abate 80% of the new portion,” Scruggs explained. “The portion that was there before the improvement, the $100,000, is going to remain in place and we will continue to pay taxes on that.”

Scruggs said the developer expects the design portion to be completed later this summer, with construction starting as early as this fall.

“This is a very pro-business town and we’re looking to do something that is very pro-Ocean Springs,” he said. “The Ritchey Building across the street was given this same tax abatement just a few years ago. All we’re really asking for is what the board of aldermen have approved on numerous other occasions.”

Ocean Springs Mayor Kenny Holloway told WLOX he’s not in favor of the tax abatement because downtown Ocean Springs is not an urban renewal-development area. He went on to say the decision will be up to the board of aldermen.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an 18-wheeler had to be airlifted from the scene of a fire early Sunday morning...
Two 18-wheelers burn on I-10 backing up traffic
On June 1, patients started applying for medical marijuana cards in Mississippi. Physicians or...
Mississippi just opened applications for Medical Marijuana Cards. Here’s how it’s going so far.
A multi-car accident has been reported on I-10 westbound past MS 43 / MS 603 / Bay St. Louis EX...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 past MS 43 / MS 603 / Bay St. Louis EX 13
Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-10 past Franklin Creek Rd EX 75 are congested following...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 past Franklin Creek Rd. EX 75
Jeepin the Coast drew a big crowd to downtown Long Beach for the block party.
Jeepin the Coast brings in big crowd for Long Beach block party

Latest News

Board members decided to take the issue under advisement, saying they want to look more into...
Potential Singing River Health System sale discussed at supervisors meeting
Board members decided to take the issue under advisement, saying they want to look more into...
Potential Singing River Health System sale discussed at supervisors meeting
MSDH to discuss updates on the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program
MSDH discusses updates to the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program
On June 1, patients started applying for medical marijuana cards in Mississippi. Physicians or...
Mississippi just opened applications for Medical Marijuana Cards. Here’s how it’s going so far.