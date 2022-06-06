Developer looking for tax break in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A year from now, land-use consultant Donovan Scruggs said one downtown Ocean Springs building will look much different.

“You’re going to double footprint, and you’re going to double the intensity of the customers with hotels on the top floor, and a restaurant and bar on the bottom floor,” Scruggs said. “You will see a substantial increase in overall sales tax revenue.”

However, since the developer purchased the old Chandeleur Outfitters building last year, he said building costs have increased by more than 25% in some cases, along with interest rates. He’s now set to request a tax break from the city on Tuesday.

“There’s been a number of hardships the developer has incumbered since the purchase in August of last year,” Scruggs added. “So this is an avenue he hopes will release some of the strains of those additional hurdles.”

The tax abatement only addresses the improved portion of the building. Currently, the building is valued at approximately $100,000.

“So if the developer decides to invest $2-$3 million into this building, it’s only going to abate 80% of the new portion,” Scruggs explained. “The portion that was there before the improvement, the $100,000, is going to remain in place and we will continue to pay taxes on that.”

Scruggs said the developer expects the design portion to be completed later this summer, with construction starting as early as this fall.

“This is a very pro-business town and we’re looking to do something that is very pro-Ocean Springs,” he said. “The Ritchey Building across the street was given this same tax abatement just a few years ago. All we’re really asking for is what the board of aldermen have approved on numerous other occasions.”

Ocean Springs Mayor Kenny Holloway told WLOX he’s not in favor of the tax abatement because downtown Ocean Springs is not an urban renewal-development area. He went on to say the decision will be up to the board of aldermen.

