Deputies commandeer family’s boat to catch up with alleged jet ski thief

Deputies in Florida used a family's boat to catch up to a jet ski theft suspect.
By ABC7 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A family in Florida got a big surprise Sunday when their pleasure trip was interrupted by sheriff’s deputies chasing a suspect who had absconded with a stolen jet ski.

Around 12:30 p.m., deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist the Ormond Beach Police Department on a report of an in-progress theft of a jet ski at Ormond Beach, WWSB reports.

The suspect, identified as Ronald Williams, had been unable to get the watercraft started, but decided to float away on it.

The family was preparing to go out on the water but allowed deputies to commandeer the boat. It did not take long to catch up to Williams, who was still floating in the Intercoastal Waterway.

Williams told deputies that he couldn’t swim.

He was taken into custody without incident and the jet ski was returned to its owner.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

