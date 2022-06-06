‘Cars and Coffee’ brewing on the Gulfport Dragway

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, Gulfport Dragway was filled with hundred of car enthusiasts for a revamped rendition of the Cars and Coffee event.

Throughout the past few years, the relatively new event has experienced a welcomed issue in the fact that it was outgrowing venues. It became too large for its original spot at a coffee house in Ocean Springs, then yet again at the Lucy’s and Shaggy’s parking lot off of Highway 90 in Biloxi.

As a result, this year’s event was the first to be held at the Gulfport Dragway, also resulting in the first time the group officially hosted races. Organizers also noted that if things went well, the location might be utilized as a permanent spot for future gatherings.

Participants not only burned rubber, but gas as well. With gas prices steadily rising over the last few months, one might believe that some might choose to stay at home rather than participate in the event. However, that isn’t the case according to administrator Kaylee Simmons.

“If people are really passionate about a hobby, they will still come out,” said Simmons. “But there are a lot of people that still are just like, ‘oh my goodness, the gas prices are terrible right now.’ So I know that it has become a little bit of an issue of occupants and even us in everyday life, but with this hobby, everyone seems to still just be as eager to come out.”

If feedback from participants in Sunday’s event serve as any indicator, this won’t be the last time Cars and Coffee is held at the Gulfport Dragway.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.