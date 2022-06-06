WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Burger King Austria debuts Pride Whopper with new bun choices – 2 tops or 2 bottoms

Burger King Austria is celebrating Pride Month with a special burger.
Burger King Austria is celebrating Pride Month with a special burger.(Burger King Austria via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Companies all over the world are celebrating Pride month in June, but Burger King will certainly have you doing a double take.

The chain is debuting the Pride Whopper, with your choice of two tops or two bottoms (buns, that is).

If you get it, you get it.

Inside, it’s the same Whopper ingredients – a beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo, and ketchup.

Burger King says the Pride Whopper represents equal love and equal rights.

Sorry, U.S. customers – it’s only available at Burger Kings in Austria.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an 18-wheeler had to be airlifted from the scene of a fire early Sunday morning...
Two 18-wheelers burn on I-10 backing up traffic
On June 1, patients started applying for medical marijuana cards in Mississippi. Physicians or...
Mississippi just opened applications for Medical Marijuana Cards. Here’s how it’s going so far.
A multi-car accident has been reported on I-10 westbound past MS 43 / MS 603 / Bay St. Louis EX...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 past MS 43 / MS 603 / Bay St. Louis EX 13
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-10 past Franklin Creek Rd EX 75 are congested following...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 past Franklin Creek Rd. EX 75

Latest News

Police in Hartford, Michigan, said a youngster committed armed robbery.
Police: 12-year-old boy commits armed robbery in broad daylight
In this photo provided by Regal Air, musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges, of France, and sled...
Dog reunited with owner months after disappearing from checkpoint
Dogged by scandals, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a possible ouster by his...
British PM faces potential ouster
Mississippi's Primary Election will be held Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Meet the 4th District Congressional candidates on the June 7th primary ballot