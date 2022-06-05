WLOX Careers
Two 18-wheelers burn on I-10 backing up traffic

The driver of an 18-wheeler had to be airlifted from the scene of a fire early Sunday morning after their rig and another truck caught fire.
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The driver of an 18-wheeler had to be airlifted from the scene of a fire early Sunday morning after their rig and another truck caught fire.

It happened before 4 a.m. on I-10 near the Cedar Lake Road exit. One of the vehicles was an Amazon truck. The other appeared to be hauling a Bobcat.

One driver made it out of the burning wreckage, but the other driver was severely burned and was airlifted to the burn center in Mobile.

Biloxi fire officials said the blaze was difficult to put out due to the amount of fuel inside the trucks.

“They were burning together at the same time, so that was a little different. Usually it’s a single vehicle, a car or truck, but two 18-wheelers leaving the road is a little unusual this early in the morning,” said Biloxi Assistant Fire Chief Jason Davis, who was on the scene.

Traffic was forced down to one lane, causing quite a back up on the interstate. By 7 a.m., both lanes were back open.

