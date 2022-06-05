WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 past MS 43 / MS 603 / Bay St. Louis EX 13

A multi-car accident has been reported on I-10 westbound past MS 43 / MS 603 / Bay St. Louis EX...
A multi-car accident has been reported on I-10 westbound past MS 43 / MS 603 / Bay St. Louis EX 13.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A multi-car accident has been reported on I-10 westbound past MS 43 / MS 603 / Bay St. Louis EX 13.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes if possible. Delays are expected to last at least an hour.

You can visit https://mobile.mdottraffic.com/ to get the latest traffic updates from MDOT.

