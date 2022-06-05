WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

National championship “still sinking in” for Pearl River

The Pearl River Wildcats claimed their first baseball national championship title Saturday.
The Pearl River Wildcats claimed their first baseball national championship title Saturday.(PRCC Athletics)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Pearl River Wildcats are your 2022 NJCAA Division II national champions after an impressive run in Enid, Oklahoma.

The Wildcats took down the Madison Wolfpack in three games.

PRCC dropped game one in their fist loss of the World Series but responded in a huge way, coming back in games two and three outscoring the Wolfpack 26-3 over the final two games and securing the first ever national championship for the baseball program.

The Wildcats are also a triple crown winner this year meaning they won the MACCC regular season title, won the Region 23 tournament, and then won the national championship.

A truly special year on the diamond in Poplarville, and it’s still setting in for the Wildcats.

”Right now it’s like, ‘Did we really do it?’ When I woke up this morning the first thing that went through my head was ‘Well, it wasn’t a dream. We are national champions,’ said head coach Michael Avalon. “Just very excited and humbled by it, the guys are excited. I’m just happy for them. I know all the work they’ve put into it and it’s just great when those things pay off.

Wildcats have a while before they’re back on the diamond but are already looking to defend the title.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dwayne Stewart Jr., 16
UPDATE: 16-year-old charged with murder in Gulfport shooting
Picayune Police Department is investigating what they call a “suspicious” death after the...
Police: Body found in ditch beside I-59
The driver of an 18-wheeler had to be airlifted from the scene of a fire early Sunday morning...
Two 18-wheelers burn on I-10 backing up traffic
On June 1, patients started applying for medical marijuana cards in Mississippi. Physicians or...
Mississippi just opened applications for Medical Marijuana Cards. Here’s how it’s going so far.
Jonathan Purvis
Father of child porn victims speaks out on ex Yazoo County deputy who pleaded guilty to charges

Latest News

USM had a pair of games in the Hattiesburg Regional go extra innings.
Sargent’s single scores USM’s deciding run in 4-3, extra-inning thriller in Hattiesburg Regional
The Rebels will face top-seeded and host Miami Sunday in NCAA regional play in Coral Gable, Fla.
Ole Miss rallies past Arizona, 7-4, in regional opener
The Pearl River Wildcats claimed their first baseball national championship title Saturday.
Pearl River clinches first baseball National Championship
Pearl River would score all seven of their runs in the sixth inning or later to hoist...
Pearl River CC crowned NJCAA D-II National Champs