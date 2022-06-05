National championship “still sinking in” for Pearl River

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Pearl River Wildcats are your 2022 NJCAA Division II national champions after an impressive run in Enid, Oklahoma.

The Wildcats took down the Madison Wolfpack in three games.

PRCC dropped game one in their fist loss of the World Series but responded in a huge way, coming back in games two and three outscoring the Wolfpack 26-3 over the final two games and securing the first ever national championship for the baseball program.

The Wildcats are also a triple crown winner this year meaning they won the MACCC regular season title, won the Region 23 tournament, and then won the national championship.

A truly special year on the diamond in Poplarville, and it’s still setting in for the Wildcats.

”Right now it’s like, ‘Did we really do it?’ When I woke up this morning the first thing that went through my head was ‘Well, it wasn’t a dream. We are national champions,’ said head coach Michael Avalon. “Just very excited and humbled by it, the guys are excited. I’m just happy for them. I know all the work they’ve put into it and it’s just great when those things pay off.

Wildcats have a while before they’re back on the diamond but are already looking to defend the title.

