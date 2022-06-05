Jeepin the Coast brings in big crowd for Long Beach block party

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - You can tell a Jeep fan even without the Jeep.

They all know the not-so-secret sign.

“It’s just the friendship,” said Jeepin the Coast founder Jennifer Moran. “I mean everybody does the wave. As you’re passing other Jeeps, you’re doing the wave.”

Those who weren’t parading up and down Jeff Davis Avenue parked their Jeeps long enough to look at more Jeeps. This includes Long Beach resident Deanna Daquin, who was a part this event since it was a side note to Cruisin’ the Coast.

“To me, the culture is just having a good time, meeting new people, getting with old friends, having an awesome time,” she said. “Look at all these people around. We just love it.”

Logan Clements and his family came from Columbus, Miss. for a simple reason.

“Just the community. There are age groups from anywhere from old people to young people,” he said. “There’s no drama. Everybody’s here just to have a good time.”

This was Louisiana resident Earl Bouton’s second time at Jeepin.

“It’s a weekend event just to get away,” he said. “Since the pandemic’s over, it’s just nice to be out in public. And all of these Jeeps are decorated so nice.”

Chuck Bates started a club called Day Jeepers that has about 700 members, and he’s serious about his passion.

“This is all year long,” he said. “This is the big part of it obviously, but we’ll get a ride together, spur of the moment and have 200 Jeeps ride on a Sunday. We do poker runs, we do stuff like that. And everything we do, if we do something, is for charity.”

The event included dozens of vendors geared to Jeep lovers and those who came along for the ride.

And there’s plenty of business because according to Moran, more people are joining in on the fun.

“The Gulf Coast is a huge Jeep community,” she said. “I mean, in the last couple of years, it has just gotten phenomenal with sales of Jeeps, and everybody has a Jeep nowadays.”

