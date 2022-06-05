Hoops 4 Hope gives adolescents an opportunity to bond with officers

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County officers were shooting some hoops alongside kids at the annual Hoops 4 Hope event in Pascagoula.

The event took place at the Pascagoula Recreation Center. Pascagoula Police Officer J.J. Perez was out in the court playing a friendly game with the teens.

“We just won our first game 10 to one. We’re doing pretty good. Dominating the boards. Making jump shots. It’s a good time,” Perez said.

This was the first time 17-year-old Jaheim Fornett played at the event. He volunteered as a coach.

“I ain’t going to lie, there are some pretty good police officers out here. Especially - I got the best player out here - Officer J.J. He’s on my team also,” Fornett said.

The event’s purpose is to improve relationships between officers and the youth. Deputy Hema Bhakta says officers want to build relationships with adolescents.

“We want the youth to feel comfortable with the law enforcement, and this is a great way. It’s a challenging game between law enforcement and the youth. As you can see, the children are having lot of fun,” Bhakta said.

Fornett told WLOX it was nice to see officers getting along with teenagers.

“Lately there’s been a lot of shooting, so it is really good to see people come and have fun with each other. Moss Point and Pascagoula, even St. Martin people are out here and that’s good,” Fornett said.

