WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Hoops 4 Hope gives adolescents an opportunity to bond with officers

Boys and Girls got the chance to play basketball with Jackson County officers.
Boys and Girls got the chance to play basketball with Jackson County officers.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County officers were shooting some hoops alongside kids at the annual Hoops 4 Hope event in Pascagoula.

The event took place at the Pascagoula Recreation Center. Pascagoula Police Officer J.J. Perez was out in the court playing a friendly game with the teens.

“We just won our first game 10 to one. We’re doing pretty good. Dominating the boards. Making jump shots. It’s a good time,” Perez said.

This was the first time 17-year-old Jaheim Fornett played at the event. He volunteered as a coach.

“I ain’t going to lie, there are some pretty good police officers out here. Especially - I got the best player out here - Officer J.J. He’s on my team also,” Fornett said.

The event’s purpose is to improve relationships between officers and the youth. Deputy Hema Bhakta says officers want to build relationships with adolescents.

“We want the youth to feel comfortable with the law enforcement, and this is a great way. It’s a challenging game between law enforcement and the youth. As you can see, the children are having lot of fun,” Bhakta said.

Fornett told WLOX it was nice to see officers getting along with teenagers.

“Lately there’s been a lot of shooting, so it is really good to see people come and have fun with each other. Moss Point and Pascagoula, even St. Martin people are out here and that’s good,” Fornett said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dwayne Stewart Jr., 16
UPDATE: 16-year-old charged with murder in Gulfport shooting
Picayune Police Department is investigating what they call a “suspicious” death after the...
Police: Body found in ditch beside I-59
Bullets fly through vehicles on the I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Bullets fly through vehicles on I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
The development still includes a 40-unit boutique hotel called Aqua Suites Biloxi. But plans...
A controversial hotel project in Biloxi is changing
City officials said they’ve also received 2.8 million dollars in GOMESA funding. However, they...
Possible developments coming to downtown Ocean Springs and its beaches

Latest News

The Pearl River Wildcats claimed their first baseball national championship title Saturday.
Pearl River clinches first baseball National Championship
Tons of vendors were there, including a mobile Wahl's grooming shop.
Berries, beard trims and ice cream all offered at Red, White and Blueberry Festival
Calhoun was the first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard.
Ingalls Shipbuilding christens ship named after Coast Guard pioneer
Calhoun was the first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard.
Ingalls Shipbuilding christens ship named after Coast Guard pioneer