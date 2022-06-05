Community leader calls out for others to stand against gun violence

WLOX Careers
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It seems like every day there’s a new instance of gun violence somewhere in the news. Gulfport resident Sylvia Washington is standing up against it.

Washington organized a non-profit group called Homicide Hurtzz with the goal of bringing together families who have lost loved ones to gun violence. She said she was inspired to reach out to others after losing two husbands to gun violence, six years apart.

“Yes, people say, ‘Stay strong, you’ll get through it, it gets better.’ No, it doesn’t get better. You learn how to deal with it. That’s it,” said Washington. “It still hurts the same way today than it did four years ago.”

Friday, two more coast families joined the growing list of those having to deal with loss to gun violence. An 18-year-old was shot to death, and a 16-year-old is charged with his murder.

“They’re young enough to be my children. It hurts me on both sides. What was going through their head? What was it that maybe they tried to talk to somebody about?”

Washington wanted to reach the youth through a gun violence awareness rally. In April, Homicide Hurtzz marched the streets of Gulfport urging folks to put the guns down.

“I feel like I did bring a lot of families together, but the thing I think it did not do--a lot of people could have came and brought their input,” said Washington.

Washington said despite the low attendance, she’s not discouraged from getting the message out to the community.

“I’m not going to stop. Actually, the more violence that happens, it pushes me more to find things that I can do for the different families and bring them together,” said Washington.

Washington is looking to collaborate with other community leaders on the coast to plan more gun violence awareness events. If you’re interested, you can reach her on Facebook or by calling (228) 547-4869.

