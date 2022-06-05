Berries, beard trims and ice cream all offered at Red, White and Blueberry Festival

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Prior to contrary believe, berries aren’t the only thing that are offered in Ocean Springs’ annual Red, White and Blueberry event.

The event, which took place on Saturday, hosted a variety of vendors of which families and individuals alike could visit. Along with berries and ice cream, free beard trims were also offered by a mobile grooming shop operated by Wahl. For every beard trim, a donation was given to an adoption foundation.

“Since our efforts helped us finance our adoption, we worked with an adoption non-profit called the Seventeen Twenty foundation,” said 2020 Wahl Man of the Year Jonathan Brannan. “So, Wahl has decided to donate 100 dollars for every free beard trim here at the Red, White, and Blueberry Festival to the Seventeen Twenty Foundation.”

Brannan won $20 thousand dollars when he won the 2020 Man of the Year award. The money helped fund his adoption.

