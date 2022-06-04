WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Siblings promoted and commissioned in same ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base

A doctor in the 81st Surgical Squadron was promoted to major, who then administered the oath of office to her younger brother.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a big deal to be promoted to major.

Dr. Amanda Delgado is an OB/GYN at Keesler Air Force Base – and proud of it.

“And that’s important to me that I’m taking care of these people who have committed to their country,” she said.

And her parents are proud as well.

“You get to serve your country, you get to go to medical school and you get to provide medical assistance to enlisted people like myself and officers and military folks,” said her father, Jose Victor Delgado.

But that’s not the end of the story. After Amanda’s promotion, she administered the oath to her younger brother, Jose Delgado II.

“It was an incredibly special moment,” he said, “not because it wouldn’t be possible, but just because how amazing it was that we could do this ceremony where she promotes and I swear in at the same time. So, it was very special.”

And it’s something not often seen, including the presiding officer, Major Alane Swain, women’s health clinic flight commander.

“Although I’ve been part promotions, commissions, re-enlistment ceremonies before, by far this is the most unique one,” she said.

Amanda’s mother, Veronica Delgado, was emotional.

“It just made me feel this great sense of pride that they have the honor and privilege to serve the military families,” she said.

Although separated by nearly 10 years, the bond between sister and brother has always been strong. She became his mentor and a big reason he will head to medical school as well.

“She was a great role model for him,” Veronica added. “And he even had the opportunity to come and observe her in practice.”

And sister is proud of brother.

“It’s not an easy decision to decide to go to medical school,” Amanda added. “It’s not an easy decision at all to decide to commit a part of your life to the military, and I’m very excited to see the young man that he’s going to develop into because of these two choices.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dwayne Stewart Jr., 16
UPDATE: 16-year-old charged with murder in Gulfport shooting
A bicyclist hit by a train Wednesday night in Biloxi has died from his injuries.
UPDATE: Bicyclist killed after being hit by train in Biloxi identified
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Jacob Blair Scott made headlines after authorities said he faked his own death to evade sexual...
Jacob Scott guilty on 14 counts of sex crimes against a child, sentenced to 85 years in prison
Bullets fly through vehicles on the I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Bullets fly through vehicles on I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA

Latest News

The developer of a controversial hotel development in Biloxi has made surprising changes to the...
Debate over controversial Biloxi hotel development not over yet
The shooting happened around 11 a.m. near the 5000 block of Old Pass Road.
Officials identify Gulfport teen killed Friday morning; 3 suspects in police custody
Music is filling the air from 3C Band.
HAPPENING NOW: Jeepin The Coast fun continues in Long Beach
Hugh sits down with his future co-anchor.
Jennifer Lott joins the WLOX team