Hot and sunny this weekend

You can count on a lot of sunshine today! Most spots will reach the low 90s this afternoon, and the humidity will make it feel a little warmer. Many of us won’t see rain today, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm this afternoon.

Tonight will be calm and clear. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s by the sunrise. Sunday will be hot and humid. We’ll warm up into the upper 80s to low 90s. There will be another chance for isolated showers and storms.

We’ll keep this summer pattern going throughout the week. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s Monday through Wednesday. Each day will bring a chance for isolated showers and storms.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One continues to bring heavy rain to South Florida. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Alex once it moves into the Atlantic. It will continue to move out to sea. There are no tropical threats to South Mississippi at this time.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.