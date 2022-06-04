Free Fishing Weekend happening June 4-5

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Calling all anglers: it’s Free Fishing Weekend.

The first weekend of National Fishing and Boating Week in June is designated as Free Fishing Weekend. Anyone can fish in all public waters in Mississippi even without a sport fishing license.

Even though a license isn’t required, anglers still need to adhere to all size and possession limits during Free Fishing Weekend.

Free Fishing Weekends lasts from June 4 through June 5.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.