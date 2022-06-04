WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Free Fishing Weekend happening June 4-5

Don’t Miss It: Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo
(tcw-wlox)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Calling all anglers: it’s Free Fishing Weekend.

The first weekend of National Fishing and Boating Week in June is designated as Free Fishing Weekend. Anyone can fish in all public waters in Mississippi even without a sport fishing license.

Even though a license isn’t required, anglers still need to adhere to all size and possession limits during Free Fishing Weekend.

Free Fishing Weekends lasts from June 4 through June 5.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dwayne Stewart Jr., 16
UPDATE: 16-year-old charged with murder in Gulfport shooting
Picayune Police Department is investigating what they call a “suspicious” death after the...
Police: Body found in ditch beside I-59
Bullets fly through vehicles on the I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Bullets fly through vehicles on I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
The development still includes a 40-unit boutique hotel called Aqua Suites Biloxi. But plans...
A controversial hotel project in Biloxi is changing
City officials said they’ve also received 2.8 million dollars in GOMESA funding. However, they...
Possible developments coming to downtown Ocean Springs and its beaches

Latest News

Hot and sunny this weekend
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
As weather heats up in Moss Point, grills are following suit. The monthly Food Truck Friday...
Food Truck Friday takes over downtown Moss Point
The developer of a controversial hotel development in Biloxi has made surprising changes to the...
Debate over controversial Biloxi hotel development not over yet
Jose Delgado II hugs sister Dr. Amanda Delgado after she administered the oath to him to be...
Siblings promoted and commissioned in same ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base