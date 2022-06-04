WLOX Careers
Food Truck Friday takes over downtown Moss Point

By Josh Jackson and WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - As weather heats up, grills are following suit. The monthly Food Truck Friday took place in downtown Moss Point today.

The event, which takes place on the first Friday of every month, takes place from 11am to 6pm. However, this month’s event lasted until 9pm, giving customers an extra three hours to get their hands on foods such as kettle corn, poboys, vegan dishes or even snow cones.

According to Moss Point native Rodney Smith, Food Truck Friday does more than just feed people.

“It’s just good to come out and socialize and interact with people,” said Smith. “Because Moss Point is getting a bad reputation. Crime is off the chain. But there are still some good people here.”

