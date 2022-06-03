Youth baseball returns to Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a brief hiatus, baseball is back in the River City. The newly formed Moss Point Youth Developmental League gets started this weekend at the Gautier Street ballpark.

It’ll be the first action that field has seen in seven years, according to league officials. A lot of excitement is building surrounding the sport. In just a two-week registration period, nearly 250 kids signed up. Sponsors pitched in, footing the bill for more than 100 of those kids’ registration fees.

Opening ceremony starts at 6pm Friday. The first game is slated for 8am Saturday.

