WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Youth baseball returns to Moss Point

By Josh Jackson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a brief hiatus, baseball is back in the River City. The newly formed Moss Point Youth Developmental League gets started this weekend at the Gautier Street ballpark.

It’ll be the first action that field has seen in seven years, according to league officials. A lot of excitement is building surrounding the sport. In just a two-week registration period, nearly 250 kids signed up. Sponsors pitched in, footing the bill for more than 100 of those kids’ registration fees.

Opening ceremony starts at 6pm Friday. The first game is slated for 8am Saturday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Jacob Blair Scott made headlines after authorities said he faked his own death to evade sexual...
Jacob Scott guilty on 14 counts of sex crimes against a child, sentenced to 85 years in prison
Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, a crew of fishermen with Omega Protein rescued six people, including two...
Omega Protein boat rescues six from capsized boat in Mississippi Sound
On Wednesday after a school board meeting that lasted 33 minutes, the Pascagoula Gautier School...
Pascagoula-Gautier School District rescinds uniform policy

Latest News

Ken Hublitzel and Larry Shook spread awareness on gun safety.
Gun owners share their thoughts on stricter gun laws
Andrayah Anderson
Students discuss school safety, mental health following mass shooting
A fire in Jourdan River Shores left two dead.
Jourdan River Shores neighbors recall what happened the night of deadly fire
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Memorial Day Blowout is attracting hundreds of patrons and vendors...
Memorial Day Blowout celebrates 39 years on Coast