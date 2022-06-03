WLOX Careers
Why we have the Salvation Army to thank for National Donut Day

Morgan Shiyou with the Salvation Army joins us to share the history of National Donut Day.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You may have heard by now that Friday is National Donut Day. But did you know it was established in 1938 by The Salvation Army?

The day is meant to honor the charity’s Donut Lassies, who would help lift the spirits of soldiers in WWI by delivering them donuts and other sweet treats.

According to the Salvation Army, it all started in 1917 when volunteers traveled to France and set up makeshift huts on the front lines. They would provide essential goods and sweet treats to boost morale. The donut was then, and continues to be, a taste of home and a symbol of comfort for Americans.

More than a hundred years later, The Salvation Army is still serving on the front lines, now through a wide range of social services for America’s most vulnerable individuals and families.

“The donut is a longstanding symbol of the hope and help that The Salvation Army provides during times of hardship,” said Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army. “Every year, we look forward to celebrating this sweet holiday and honoring the brave work of our Doughnut Lassies on the front lines. National Donut Day lets us reflect on ‘donuts that do good,’ and makes these treats taste even sweeter.”

Want to try out the Donut Lassies’ original recipe? You can find at at salarmy.us/DonutDay

