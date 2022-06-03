WLOX Careers
UPDATE: 16-year-old charged with murder in Gulfport shooting

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. near the 5000 block of Old Pass Road.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Dwayne D. Stewart Jr., 16, has been arrested and charged with the murder of 18-year-old Tyrese Yabor.

Dwayne Stewart Jr., 16
Dwayne Stewart Jr., 16(Gulfport Police Department)

A Gulfport teenager shot and killed Friday morning is being identified as Tyrese Yarbor. The 18-year-old died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. near the 5000 block of Old Pass Road. Yarbor lived in Gulfport, but was not from the Gaston Point area where the shooting occurred.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives discovered Stewart, Yarbor and one other person engaged in a verbal altercation. During the altercation, Stewart drew a firearm and shot it multiple times at Yarbor. Stewart fled from the scene upon officers’ arrival, and Yarbor was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another teenage male, who’s identity is not being released at this time, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

