WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 past MS 607 / NASA / Waveland EX 2

Delays are expected following a traffic incident on I-10 westbound past MS 607 / NASA /...
Delays are expected following a traffic incident on I-10 westbound past MS 607 / NASA / Waveland EX 2.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Delays are expected following a traffic incident on I-10 westbound past MS 607 / NASA / Waveland EX 2.

As of 4:38 p.m., the delay is expected to last up to an hour. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes if possible.

You can visit https://mobile.mdottraffic.com/ to get the latest traffic information from MDOTtraffic.com on your mobile device.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. near the 5000 block of Old Pass Road.
Officials identify Gulfport teen killed Friday morning; 3 suspects in police custody
A bicyclist hit by a train Wednesday night in Biloxi has died from his injuries.
UPDATE: Bicyclist killed after being hit by train in Biloxi identified
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Jacob Blair Scott made headlines after authorities said he faked his own death to evade sexual...
Jacob Scott guilty on 14 counts of sex crimes against a child, sentenced to 85 years in prison
Bullets fly through vehicles on the I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Bullets fly through vehicles on I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA

Latest News

Joining now is Systemic Work expert Judy Wilkins-Smith to tell us more.
As it turns out, we don't just inherit our physical DNA, but also emotional DNA
Joining us now is White Pillars Owner Chef Austin Sumrall to show us how to do a pan seared...
In the kitchen with White Pillars chef Austin Sumrall
Joining us now is Superintendent Dr. John Strycker to tell us how they will improve their...
Jackson County School District evaluates their safety protocols
Teamwork makes the dream work. This was especially true for a group of St. Stanislaus...
St. Stanislaus instructor receives sturdy gift from students