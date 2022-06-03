TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 past MS 607 / NASA / Waveland EX 2

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Delays are expected following a traffic incident on I-10 westbound past MS 607 / NASA / Waveland EX 2.

As of 4:38 p.m., the delay is expected to last up to an hour. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes if possible.

You can visit https://mobile.mdottraffic.com/ to get the latest traffic information from MDOTtraffic.com on your mobile device.

