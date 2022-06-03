WLOX Careers
In Their Shoes: Making poboys at Pirate’s Cove in Pass Christian

It's known for mouth-watering roast beef poboys inside an iconic yellow and brown building. Jaimee Dorris takes inside Pirate's Cove!
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - When you talk about the best poboys on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, there are a handful of places that always come up in the conversation. For decades, Pirate’s Cove in Pass Christian has been on that list.

It’s known for mouth-watering poboys inside an iconic yellow and brown building. Some say the roast beef poboy is what they’re best known for, but the fried shrimp poboy is also a favorite. Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts has raved about Pirate’s Cove to a national audience on several occasions.

But as good as the food is, it’s the nostalgia that many people savor. When their building was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina, the LaMarca Family responded by constructing a replica of their original restaurant on higher ground!

Speaking of nostalgia, Jaimee Dorris tells us her first job in high school was working the counter at Pirate’s Cove. So for this week’s “In Their Shoes” segment, she gets back into uniform and tries to remember all the secrets to making the perfect poboy while visiting with owners Mikey and Dawn LaMarca.

