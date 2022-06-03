WLOX Careers
St. Stanislaus instructor receives sturdy gift from students

Teamwork makes the dream work. This was especially true for a group of St. Stanislaus...
Teamwork makes the dream work. This was especially true for a group of St. Stanislaus construction students who built an 8x10 shed for one of their instructors.(Bill Snyder)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Teamwork makes the dream work.

This was especially true for a group of St. Stanislaus construction students who built an 8x10 shed for one of their instructors.

Harriet Bellone has been teaching for 55 years. 15 of those years have been spent at SSC.

“It was an adventure, I can tell you that,” said Jeremy Reddoch, a St. Stanislaus junior.

Bellone saw a previous shed built by the class and thought she’d like one. What she didn’t know is class instructor Freddy West and the students put together a funding strategy to get the materials to build the shed.

“I taught Freddy, and we always talk about construction and I’ve been here since it started. It’s such a wonderful thing for the boys and I said, whoa, I would love a shed. And I know if they did it, it would be great,” Bellone said.

She even has her own nameplate right over the door.

“Ms. Ballone, she’s a well-respected woman thruought the entire school. Every student takes her class, so we all build a great relationship with her. She’s a loving woman with a kind heart, so we built this for her it gave us more purpose in what we were doing,” said Davien Lagarde, a St. Stanislaus senior.

“If all else, I’ll just move out here, it’s pretty enough,” Bellone added.

