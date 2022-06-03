Sea Wolves announce regular season schedule

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Mississippi Sea Wolves on Thursday announced the schedule of games for the 2022-23 FPHL Regular Season.

Mississippi will return to the ice as an expansion franchise in the FPHL on October 21 at Binghamton. The season-opening road trip will continue the next day against the Black Bears.

The Sea Wolves then return for a six-game home stand, their longest of the season, starting with a two-game series against the Columbus River Dragons on October 28, and 29. The following weekend the Sea Wolves match-up with the River Dragons again on November 4, and 5.

Port Huron will visit the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the first time since December 30th,2021 with a two-game series at the Wolves Den on November 11, and 12.

The longest string of road games in the 2022-23 season surrounds March and April, an eight-game stretch that will see the Sea Wolves visit Columbus on March 17, 18, and 19. The Sea Wolves travel to Danbury with a two-game series against the Hat Tricks on March 24, and 25. They travel to Carolina for a three-game series against the Thunderbirds on March 31, April 1 and 2.

The Sea Wolves will meet the River Dragons fourteen times in the comeback season, and they will visit the Winston-Salem Fairground Annex eight times to face the Carolina Thunderbirds.

