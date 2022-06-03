WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police: Body found in ditch beside I-59

Picayune Police Department is investigating what they call a “suspicious” death after the...
Picayune Police Department is investigating what they call a “suspicious” death after the discovery of a body in a ditch beside I-59.(Source: MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Picayune Police Department is investigating what they call a “suspicious” death after the discovery of a body in a ditch beside I-59.

On Friday morning at 10:11 a.m., police were notified by a passerby. Reports say it was found along Interstate 59 near mile marker 5 northbound. A coroner says the body is a male, but an identity has yet to be given.

Assistant Police Chief James Bolton says an autopsy will be carried out on Monday.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. near the 5000 block of Old Pass Road.
Officials identify Gulfport teen killed Friday morning; 3 suspects in police custody
A bicyclist hit by a train Wednesday night in Biloxi has died from his injuries.
UPDATE: Bicyclist killed after being hit by train in Biloxi identified
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Jacob Blair Scott made headlines after authorities said he faked his own death to evade sexual...
Jacob Scott guilty on 14 counts of sex crimes against a child, sentenced to 85 years in prison
Bullets fly through vehicles on the I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Bullets fly through vehicles on I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA

Latest News

Teamwork makes the dream work. This was especially true for a group of St. Stanislaus...
St. Stanislaus instructor receives sturdy gift from students
Delays are expected following a traffic incident on I-10 westbound past MS 607 / NASA /...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 past MS 607 / NASA / Waveland EX 2
Joining now is Systemic Work expert Judy Wilkins-Smith to tell us more.
As it turns out, we don't just inherit our physical DNA, but also emotional DNA
Joining us now is White Pillars Owner Chef Austin Sumrall to show us how to do a pan seared...
In the kitchen with White Pillars chef Austin Sumrall