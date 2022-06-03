Police: Body found in ditch beside I-59

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Picayune Police Department is investigating what they call a “suspicious” death after the discovery of a body in a ditch beside I-59.

On Friday morning at 10:11 a.m., police were notified by a passerby. Reports say it was found along Interstate 59 near mile marker 5 northbound. A coroner says the body is a male, but an identity has yet to be given.

Assistant Police Chief James Bolton says an autopsy will be carried out on Monday.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

