WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Officials identify Gulfport teen killed Friday morning; 3 suspects in police custody

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. near the 5000 block of Old Pass Road.
The shooting happened around 11 a.m. near the 5000 block of Old Pass Road.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport teenager shot and killed Friday morning is being identified as Tyrese Yarbor. The 18-year-old died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. near the 5000 block of Old Pass Road. Yarbor lived in Gulfport, but was not from the Gaston Point area where the shooting occurred.

Shortly after the shooting, Gulfport Police took three people into custody. We expect to hear more from investigators later today.

Witnesses told WLOX News they heard six shots ring out.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bicyclist hit by a train Wednesday night in Biloxi has died from his injuries.
UPDATE: Bicyclist killed after being hit by train in Biloxi identified
Jacob Blair Scott made headlines after authorities said he faked his own death to evade sexual...
Jacob Scott guilty on 14 counts of sex crimes against a child, sentenced to 85 years in prison
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Students who attend any Pascagoula and Gautier public school can once again wear regular...
Pascagoula-Gautier School District rescinds uniform policy
Jamichael Tyron Naylor, 18, (left), and Andrew Terrell Dunnigan, 16, (right), are both charged...
UPDATE: Bond set for Gulfport teen murder suspects

Latest News

Jaimee's first job in high school was working the counter at Pirate’s Cove. This week, she gets...
In Their Shoes: Making poboys at Pirate’s Cove in Pass Christian
Thank you to the dedicated Hurricane Hunters who've been flying the Gulf disturbance all...
Wesley's Friday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
National Donut Day started as a way to honor The Salvation Army's Donut Lassies, who would help...
Why we have the Salvation Army to thank for National Donut Day
The development still includes a 40-unit boutique hotel called Aqua Suites Biloxi. But plans...
A controversial hotel project in Biloxi is changing