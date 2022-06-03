Officials identify Gulfport teen killed Friday morning; 3 suspects in police custody

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport teenager shot and killed Friday morning is being identified as Tyrese Yarbor. The 18-year-old died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. near the 5000 block of Old Pass Road. Yarbor lived in Gulfport, but was not from the Gaston Point area where the shooting occurred.

Shortly after the shooting, Gulfport Police took three people into custody. We expect to hear more from investigators later today.

Witnesses told WLOX News they heard six shots ring out.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

The Gulfport Police Department is currently investigating a shooting near the 5000 block of Old Pass Road. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. More details forthcoming. — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) June 3, 2022

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.