WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man accused of stashing cocaine in wheelchair at airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found packages of a white powdery substance within...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found packages of a white powdery substance within seat cushions of an electric wheelchair.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Gray News) – A passenger arriving at the airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, is accused of trying to use a wheelchair to stash cocaine from the Dominican Republic.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found packages of a white powdery substance within the seat cushions of an electric wheelchair.

CBP said the substance field-tested positive for cocaine.

Officers found a total of four packages containing over 23 pounds of cocaine in the wheelchair.

Alexander Lopez-Morel, 22, was charged with felony trafficking in cocaine.

“This seizure demonstrates the dynamic border environment in which CBP officers operate at Charlotte Douglas International Airport,” said Barry Chastain, CBP Area Port Director Charlotte. “Our officers are determined to adapt and respond to these threats in an effort to stop narcotics reaching our communities.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bicyclist hit by a train Wednesday night in Biloxi has died from his injuries.
UPDATE: Bicyclist killed after being hit by train in Biloxi identified
Jacob Blair Scott made headlines after authorities said he faked his own death to evade sexual...
Jacob Scott guilty on 14 counts of sex crimes against a child, sentenced to 85 years in prison
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Students who attend any Pascagoula and Gautier public school can once again wear regular...
Pascagoula-Gautier School District rescinds uniform policy
Jamichael Tyron Naylor, 18, (left), and Andrew Terrell Dunnigan, 16, (right), are both charged...
UPDATE: Bond set for Gulfport teen murder suspects

Latest News

The House Judiciary committee meet on gun control, "Protecting Our Kids Act," on Thursday.
House panel debates gun control measures
CEO Elon Musk is considering laying off 10% of the company’s workers, a report stated, causing...
Report: Musk seeks to cut 10% of Tesla workforce
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Louis stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday...
Queen Elizabeth II skips Platinum Jubilee church service
Officials in Florida identified the victim in a cold case murder. (WPLG, PALM BEACH COUNTY...
Officials ID remains of 15-year-old girl found in 1974
National median rent has set new all-time highs for 14 months in a row. At the current pace of...
Tenants grapple with rent hikes amid overall inflation spike