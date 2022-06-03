WLOX Careers
Hiring might have slipped last month to a still-strong level

FILE PHOTO - Economists have estimated that the nation added a solid 325,000 jobs last month, down from 428,000 in both March and April.(FREE TO USE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of robust hiring, U.S. employers might have pulled back slightly in May, to levels that would still be consistent with a healthy job market, despite high inflation and rising borrowing costs.

Economists have estimated that the nation added a solid 325,000 jobs last month, down from 428,000 in both March and April.

If so, that would snap a record-breaking streak of 12 straight months in which job growth had topped 400,000. The unemployment rate is expected to slip to 3.5% — matching a half-century low — from 3.6%.

The May jobs report the government will issue Friday coincides with inflation near a four-decade high.

