HAPPENING NOW: Gulfport Police search for suspect in shooting on Old Pass Road
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are searching for the person responsible for a Friday morning shooting.
The shooting happened around 11 a.m. near the 5000 block of Old Pass Road. WLOX News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.
