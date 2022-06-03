HAPPENING NOW: Gulfport Police search for suspect in shooting on Old Pass Road

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are searching for the person responsible for a Friday morning shooting.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. near the 5000 block of Old Pass Road. WLOX News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

The Gulfport Police Department is currently investigating a shooting near the 5000 block of Old Pass Road. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. More details forthcoming. — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) June 3, 2022

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.