HAPPENING NOW: 1 dead in Gulfport shooting; Police have 3 in custody
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police say a man is dead and three people are now in custody related to a shooting Friday morning.
The shooting happened around 11 a.m. near the 5000 block of Old Pass Road.
WLOX News has a crew on the scene and will update this story as we learn more.
