HAPPENING NOW: 1 dead in Gulfport shooting; Police have 3 in custody

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police say a man is dead and three people are now in custody related to a shooting Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. near the 5000 block of Old Pass Road.

WLOX News has a crew on the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

The Gulfport Police Department is currently investigating a shooting near the 5000 block of Old Pass Road. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. More details forthcoming. — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) June 3, 2022

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.