A controversial hotel project in Biloxi is changing

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The developer who proposed building a Residence Inn next to a historic Biloxi neighborhood is scrapping those plans in favor of apartments.

Harrison County Lodging Development will go ahead with building Aqua Suites, a boutique hotel along Highway 90 west of White Avenue. But instead of building a multi-story, 180-room Residence Inn, the company will build apartments on the land closest to Father Ryan Avenue.

Neighbors were fine with the small boutique hotel; but they fought the Residence Inn worried about traffic, parking and hotel rooms overlooking their backyards. After hearing the complaints the developer pledged to take another look.

The development still includes a 40-unit boutique hotel called Aqua Suites Biloxi. But plans for a 108-unit Residence Inn have been scrapped in favor of apartments. (Dale Partners)

According to information filed ahead of next week’s Biloxi City Council meeting, Harrison County Lodging will begin work on the boutique hotel this summer as phase one of its overall development.

The apartments will be built behind the Aqua Suites sometime in the future. That part of the project has not been designed yet, but will follow multi-family zoning requirements already in place for that land.

The developer is asking the city for a zoning change to Planned Development - Hospitality - Business (PDHB ) Overlay District. A public hearing on that request is scheduled for Tuesday’s city council meeting at 6 p.m.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.