WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

A controversial hotel project in Biloxi is changing

The developer who proposed building a Residence Inn next to a historic neighborhood has scrapped those plans in favor of apartments.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The developer who proposed building a Residence Inn next to a historic Biloxi neighborhood is scrapping those plans in favor of apartments.

Harrison County Lodging Development will go ahead with building Aqua Suites, a boutique hotel along Highway 90 west of White Avenue. But instead of building a multi-story, 180-room Residence Inn, the company will build apartments on the land closest to Father Ryan Avenue.

Neighbors were fine with the small boutique hotel; but they fought the Residence Inn worried about traffic, parking and hotel rooms overlooking their backyards. After hearing the complaints the developer pledged to take another look.

The development still includes a 40-unit boutique hotel called Aqua Suites Biloxi. But plans...
The development still includes a 40-unit boutique hotel called Aqua Suites Biloxi. But plans for a 108-unit Residence Inn have been scrapped in favor of apartments.(Dale Partners)

According to information filed ahead of next week’s Biloxi City Council meeting, Harrison County Lodging will begin work on the boutique hotel this summer as phase one of its overall development.

The apartments will be built behind the Aqua Suites sometime in the future. That part of the project has not been designed yet, but will follow multi-family zoning requirements already in place for that land.

The developer is asking the city for a zoning change to Planned Development - Hospitality - Business (PDHB ) Overlay District. A public hearing on that request is scheduled for Tuesday’s city council meeting at 6 p.m.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bicyclist hit by a train Wednesday night in Biloxi has died from his injuries.
UPDATE: Bicyclist killed after being hit by train in Biloxi identified
Jacob Blair Scott made headlines after authorities said he faked his own death to evade sexual...
Jacob Scott guilty on 14 counts of sex crimes against a child, sentenced to 85 years in prison
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
On Wednesday after a school board meeting that lasted 33 minutes, the Pascagoula Gautier School...
Pascagoula-Gautier School District rescinds uniform policy
Jamichael Tyron Naylor, 18, (left), and Andrew Terrell Dunnigan, 16, (right), are both charged...
UPDATE: Bond set for Gulfport teen murder suspects

Latest News

Overtime Sports Owner Tim Bennett (seen here) is suing his fellow Biloxi Shuckers co-owner, Ken...
Lawsuit between Biloxi Shuckers co-owners alleges racial discrimination
If you've ever thought about a career as an electric lineworker, Mississippi Gulf Coast...
MGCCC program offers free training to be an electric lineworker
Singing River Health System’s Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to move forward with a plan to...
Singing River Health System is ready to sell; Ochsner tops the list of potential buyers
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st