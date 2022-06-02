WLOX Careers
UPDATE: Bond set for Gulfport teen murder suspects

Trevor Walker, 29, was shot and killed May 18 at Emerald Pines Apartments.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two teens facing first degree murder charges are now being held on $1 million bonds.

Andrew Dunnigan, 16, and Jamichael Naylor, 18, remain in the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Both waived their preliminary hearings Wednesday, June 2. The judge set bond and bound the case over to the grand jury.

Dunnigan and Naylor are charged with the May 18 murder of Trevor Lavelle Walker at the Emerald Pines Apartments on 39th Avenue. According to court documents the murder was captured on video.

Jamichael Tyron Naylor, 18, (left), and Andrew Terrell Dunnigan, 16, (right), are both charged...
Jamichael Tyron Naylor, 18, (left), and Andrew Terrell Dunnigan, 16, (right), are both charged with first degree murder following a shooting at Emerald Pines Apartments in Gulfport.(Gulfport Police Dept.)

Trevor Walker, 29, from Gulfport was shot multiple times, and died the same night.

Detectives say Walker, Dunnigan, and Naylor had gotten into a physical fight, which later turned deadly when Dunnigan and Naylor opened fire. Walker was shot multiple times. Two vehicles were also struck during the shooting.

Police say Dunnigan and Naylor left before officers arrived. They found a wounded Walker who was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He died about an hour later from his injuries.

The fatal shooting happened at Emerald Pines Apartments in the 3500 block of 34th St. in...
The fatal shooting happened at Emerald Pines Apartments in the 3500 block of 34th St. in Gulfport.(WLOX)

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Gulfport Police at (228) 868-5900 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

