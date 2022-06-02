UPDATE: Bicyclist killed after being hit by train in Biloxi identified

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A bicyclist who died after being hit by a train on Wednesday night has been identified.

Kevin Mosley, 47, was on the latter half of an evening bike ride when he was struck by a train on Seal Avenue in Biloxi. According to witnesses, it appeared he was attempting to make it across the railroad tracks before an oncoming train could block his path.

Mosley, who lived on the road, was air-lifted to a Mobile hospital. He would die a few hours later.

