TRAFFIC ALERT: Power lines down on Cowan Lorraine Rd.(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is being redirected following downed power lines on Lorraine Rd. north of the Cowan-Lorraine Bridge and south of I-10 in front of Pure Country Gas Station.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area for now and find alternate routes to reach their destination.

