WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Cowan-Lorraine drawbridge to close nightly through Saturday

The Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan-Lorraine Road (Hwy 605) in Gulfport will close overnight from...
The Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan-Lorraine Road (Hwy 605) in Gulfport will close overnight from Wednesday, June 1 until Saturday, June 4 from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan-Lorraine Road (Hwy 605) in Gulfport will close overnight from Wednesday, June 1 until Saturday, June 4 from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. It’s the next step in an ongoing bridge rehabilitation that’s been underway since last fall.

During Wednesday night’s closure, workers moved the orange barrels and shifted traffic back onto the southbound draw. Construction teams are now focused on a hydraulic pump under the northbound side of the drawbridge.

The $22 million project will replace the aging bridge’s hydraulic machinery and electrical equipment.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation tell WLOX News the contractor just finished replacing all the bearings and the installation of the finder system. Workers will soon finish all electrical and mechanical work, as well as painting.

The work is taking a little bit longer than originally projected because during the course of reconstruction, the bridge was hit by a boat. Those repairs will start in June, and should be complete by the end of the summer.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, a crew of fishermen with Omega Protein rescued six people, including two...
Omega Protein boat rescues six from capsized boat in Mississippi Sound
Woman and unborn child die in Mississippi crash; 4 children injured
Woman and unborn child die in Mississippi crash; 4 children injured
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Singing River Health System’s Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to move forward with a plan to...
Singing River Health System is ready to sell; Ochsner tops the list of potential buyers

Latest News

Scattered showers today and tomorrow
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
A bicyclist hit by a train Wednesday night in Biloxi has died from his injuries.
Bicyclist killed after being hit by train in Biloxi
Actor LeVar Burton, left, gestures to the twelve finalists during the Scripps National Spelling...
Vocabulary questions reduce spelling bee to 3 letters: A, B or C
If you've ever thought about a career as an electric lineworker, Mississippi Gulf Coast...
MGCCC program offers free training to be an electric lineworker