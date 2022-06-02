WLOX Careers
Thursday’s Forecast

Tracking tropics near the Yucatan as well as a weak cool front slowly approaching us from the northwest. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Similar to yesterday, today will be hot and humid with a chance for hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with a heat index as hot as about 100 degrees. Another chance for rain tomorrow as a weak cool front slowly approaches our area from the west. Then, rain chances should decrease this weekend behind the front. Meanwhile, a tropical disturbance near the Yucatan Peninsula

