Residents seek solutions amid crime uptick in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - April Moore fought back tears while remembering her husband, Tremain. The 42-year-old was murdered in a double homicide three months ago in Moss Point. One week later her cousin, Caltavious Anderson, was killed, less than a mile away.

“It upsets me as a parent when he’s waking me up in the middle of the night,” April Moore said. “He doesn’t understand death. He misses his dad and I do too, but it’s nothing I can do. I’m left being a single parent.”

Moore joined a group of concerned residents amid an uptick in crime. They gathered at Christian Love Church, not to point fingers, instead, taking a solutions-oriented approach, such as assisting police.

“A policeman can shoot somebody,” community activist David Wright said. “The whole town will march. Everybody will have his badge number. Everybody will know where he stays. They’ll pull him up on Facebook. They’ll put him on Facebook, they’ll follow him around. But when a shooting happens in the neighborhood, no one knows anything. That does nothing but empower the shooter.”

90 days after losing her son to gun violence, Gwen Fields says she wants to see more officers patrolling, and if that requires additional funding, she said she’s on board to help.

“We don’t have enough visibility,” Fields said. “There’s no way in one night that someone should be able to shoot on six sides of Moss Point. And they’re not shooting with 22s, those bullets are going boom, boom, boom.”

Last week, the Moss Point Police Department arrested seven people in connection to multiple shootings. Many of them were teens and young adults.

“We’re behind the 8-ball as it is,” Moss Point resident David Brown said. “They don’t care how many guns we get. That’s one of us gone. One of us locked up. We’ve got to get this in our kids’ minds. The system is against us period, a young Black.”

Wright said as police and the city’s mayor continue to combat crime, residents must hold themselves accountable.

“By pointing fingers, you’re causing problems,” Wright said. “We have enough problems. But if we get together, and we come together, we can all solve the problem.”

This week, authorities did confirm the recent rash of gun violence in the city is tied to gang activity.

