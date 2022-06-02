More development, management change highlights D’Iberville ‘State of the City’ address

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The D’Iberville State of the City address comes with a surprise as City Manager Clay Jones announces his retirement at the end of the month. Jones spent six years on the job and 23 years as a first responder and law enforcement officer.

“It was a shock and one of those deals where you say ‘you’re kidding, right?’ He’s going to continue to do good things for D’Iberville and the Gulf Coast,” said Rusty Quave, D’Iberville mayor. “That’s the kind of guy he is.”

Jones said he wanted to go out on top, and that was the theme of the address from Quave, who says D’Iberville is now third behind coast cities Biloxi and Gulfport when it comes to sales tax collections.

“That gives you money to give better services for the community, pave roads, take care of drainage issues,” Quave said.

One area of town is in transition. Eventually, Popp’s Ferry Rd. will link up from Lamey Bridge Rd. all the way into Biloxi. Behind that is the Galleria site, which was going to be a retail location. Mayor Quave says they big plans for that as well.

“It’s considered a tourism, water-type park, probably about $450 million, which is a lot of money.”

He also talked about making the roads downtown a little more walk able and pedestrian friendly as they develop property near the waterfront, which could potentially open the door for more casinos.

