WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

More development, management change highlights D’Iberville ‘State of the City’ address

Jones spent six years on the job and 23 years as a first responder and law enforcement officer.
Jones spent six years on the job and 23 years as a first responder and law enforcement officer.(Bill Snyder)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The D’Iberville State of the City address comes with a surprise as City Manager Clay Jones announces his retirement at the end of the month. Jones spent six years on the job and 23 years as a first responder and law enforcement officer.

“It was a shock and one of those deals where you say ‘you’re kidding, right?’ He’s going to continue to do good things for D’Iberville and the Gulf Coast,” said Rusty Quave, D’Iberville mayor. “That’s the kind of guy he is.”

Jones said he wanted to go out on top, and that was the theme of the address from Quave, who says D’Iberville is now third behind coast cities Biloxi and Gulfport when it comes to sales tax collections.

“That gives you money to give better services for the community, pave roads, take care of drainage issues,” Quave said.

One area of town is in transition. Eventually, Popp’s Ferry Rd. will link up from Lamey Bridge Rd. all the way into Biloxi. Behind that is the Galleria site, which was going to be a retail location. Mayor Quave says they big plans for that as well.

“It’s considered a tourism, water-type park, probably about $450 million, which is a lot of money.”

He also talked about making the roads downtown a little more walk able and pedestrian friendly as they develop property near the waterfront, which could potentially open the door for more casinos.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, a crew of fishermen with Omega Protein rescued six people, including two...
Omega Protein boat rescues six from capsized boat in Mississippi Sound
Woman and unborn child die in Mississippi crash; 4 children injured
Woman and unborn child die in Mississippi crash; 4 children injured
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Singing River Health System’s Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to move forward with a plan to...
Singing River Health System is ready to sell; Ochsner tops the list of potential buyers

Latest News

Jacob Blair Scott made headlines after authorities said he faked his own death to evade sexual...
Jacob Scott guilty on 14 counts of sex crimes against a child
Overtime Sports Owner Tim Bennett (seen here) is suing his fellow Biloxi Shuckers co-owner, Ken...
Lawsuit between Biloxi Shuckers co-owners alleges racial discrimination
Jamichael Tyron Naylor, 18, (left), and Andrew Terrell Dunnigan, 16, (right), are both charged...
UPDATE: Bond set for Gulfport teen murder suspects
Scattered showers today and tomorrow
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast