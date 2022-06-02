MGCCC program offers free training to be an electric lineworker

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It may be the perfect opportunity for that recent high school graduate interested in getting into the workforce as soon as possible.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Mississippi Power are teaming up to offer a free, 13-week Lineworker program. The application period just opened on June 1 and classes begin September 6.

“The Lineworker program offers an excellent opportunity for individuals to receive outstanding training in a high-demand, high-paying industry,” said Dr. Jonathan Woodward, executive vice president of Teaching/Learning, Community Campus. “It is a win-win for individuals looking for a great career.”

The Electric Lineworker non-credit training program is a one-semester, 13-week program. The curriculum focuses on basic safety, basic electricity, pole climbing and bucket truck operation, along with other basic skills needed for entry-level work in the utilities field.

Students receive specialized instruction in certification areas required by the electrical power industry. And upon completion, students are prepared for an entry-level position as an electrical powerline installer or repairer.

Completing the program doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed a job. But the transferable skills and experience will boost your resume in a growing field.

“MGCCC’s Lineworker Development Program will help build a pipeline of these essential workers across the region,” said Mississippi Power Coast Division Manager Mark Loughman. “Partnering with MGCCC to advance workforce development initiatives is another way to produce highly-skilled workers that are prepared for the jobs of tomorrow.”

The free program is a partnership with Mississippi Power and AccelerateMS. To find out more, visit mgccc.edu/lineworker.

In addition to the non-credit Electric Lineworker training, MGCCC also offers a credit Apprentice Electric Lineman program at the George County Center in Lucedale. The Accelerate MS grant awarded to MGCCC for Electric Lineworker and Telecommunication Tower Antenna Technician training will also allow this program to be offered to students at no cost for fall 2022.

