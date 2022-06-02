WLOX Careers
MGCCC earns award from auditor’s office for work study program

State Auditor Shad White honored Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College with is Public Innovations and Efficiencies award for its Work for College program.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s not often a call from the state auditor’s office means good news. But in this case, it was. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has won the new PIE Award, which is awarded by the state auditor’s office for efficiency in spending tax money.

The program that got the attention of State Auditor Shad White was the college’s Work for College Scholarship program.

“It’s a great opportunity for students to take up to 15 hours a semester, here at Mississippi Gulf Coast, and to work about 12 hours a week,” said MGCCC president Dr. Mary Graham. “And that, in fact, erases their obligation to pay tuition.”

The program, which started in 2019, is privately funded by a $500,000 endowment.

And it’s helping.

“It feels good to be able to work for yourself and put yourself through school because you’re really on the ground carving a path for yourself to your future career,” said culinary arts student Jacob Johnson. PIE stands for Public Innovations and Efficiencies. That’s something that White is all about.

“We identify government entities that are doing something interesting, that are thinking outside the box and helping people, helping tax payers, doing things that make Mississippi better,” he said.

This is just the second of three PIE awards through the auditor’s office.

