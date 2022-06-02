WLOX Careers
Jeepin’ the Coast sees Mississippi Heroes honor caregiver

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, Jeepin’ the Coast kicked off a week-long event at Champion Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Gulfport. Here, caregiver Bertha Crawford was given a few gifts of appreciation from Mississippi Heroes.

The event itself allowed hundreds of Jeep owners to come together and show off their vehicles. Guests could also eat, dance to music, or enter a raffle contest for the chance to win a new Jeep. According to founder Jennifer Moran, there’s no better way to kick off the summer.

“What better way to kick off summertime than in a Jeep with no top and no doors?” said Moran. “We pretty much kick off summertime tourism here on the Gulf Coast.”

The proceeds from the raffle go to Costumes for a Cause.

During the event, Mississippi Heroes also honored caregiver Bertha Crawford. She was given $500 from Champion, a free massage at Island View Casino, and a meal at the Rackhouse.

Crawford, who balances caring for her neighbors, a stepdaughter who recently passed from cancer, and working her regular job says she loves what she does.

“I just feel like we have all have a special purpose here,” said Crawford. “It’s just in my heart, it’s something I enjoy doing.”

