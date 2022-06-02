Center for Nonviolence honors supporters with awards luncheon

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The annual awards luncheon for the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence hasn’t been so annual, as COVID made its mark as it did on everything else.

However, the official “thank you” is back.

Fifteen awards were presented to community volunteers, leaders, donors and supporters.

“These are people who are selfless with their time and with their commitment to helping people,” said Rene Davis, GCCFN Communications Director. “They recognize that the folks that we work with come from all walks of life and that they need a variety of things.”

The center offers shelter, case management, crisis response, legal aid and prevention education.

“It really does take a community,” Davis said. “We have a staff of about 50 at full staff covering six counties. So, we could not possible serve the tens of thousands of people that we serve without a lot of help and want to recognize that.”

Among those honored included Youth Award recipient Campbell Baker, who raised money to create mini suitcase gift bags for children.

It got the attention of a celebrity.

“I just had this idea that I would start making these suitcases for the community to buy and then start a fundraiser for the center for non-violence if anybody wanted to donate,” she said. “And Lance Bass saw it on my Mom’s Facebook page and decided to donate.”

It’s all to help make a difference.

“Violence is not a good thing and we need to put a stop to that and help, especially kids that might not be in a great situation,” Campbell said. “Because they might be great kids, we just don’t know it yet.”

The biggest award, the Jane Philo Award of Excellence, went to Carlet Jones.

“I just love these ladies so much,” she said. “And everybody deserves something special. And, so, I try to do what I can to make them feel special and needed.”

