Bicyclist killed after being hit by train in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A bicyclist hit by a train Wednesday night has died from his injuries.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the crossing on Seal Avenue in Biloxi. The young man had to be air-lifted from the scene, but later died.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time. Biloxi Police are still investigating the collision.

