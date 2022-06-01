Woman and unborn child die in Mississippi crash; 4 children injured

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) - An afternoon crash in Oktibbeha County claimed the lives of a woman and her unborn child.

Just before 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, the Highway Patrol was called to a crash on Highway 82 in Oktibbeha County.

Makayla Coggins, 23, of Maben, lost control of her Ford Expedition, ran off the left side of the road, and turned over in the median.

Coggins and her unborn child suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Four other children in the vehicle suffered moderate injuries.

