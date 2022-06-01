WLOX Careers
Wednesday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Wednesday will be hot with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The heat index will reach the upper 90s for many areas with a few spots possibly as hot as the upper 90s. There will be a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms today. The weather pattern will be pretty much the same tomorrow. Then, there will be a better chance for rain on Friday as a cool front approaches our area from the northwest. For now, the weekend looks to bring hardly any rain. Meanwhile in the tropics, a high chance for a depression or storm to form by this weekend somewhere from near the Yucatan Peninusla to near Florida. There is also a separate area near the Bahamas that the National Hurricane Center says has a very low chance to develop. There are zero credible tropical threats to the Mississippi Coast over the next five days. Hurricane season will peak in September and will end on November 30.

