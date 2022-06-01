WATCH: Bello is back at the Beau for FUNAMBULA

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Bello Nock is back at Beau Rivage for FUNAMBULA, showing May 28th-June 23rd. Chet Landry sat down with the seventh-generation circus performer to talk about the cirque-style show and his amazing career.

For a performer who comes off as genuinely humble and fun to be around, he has an incredible list of professional accolades and accomplishments. For instance, he was named “America’s Best Clown” by TIME magazine. He also made it to the quarterfinals of season 12 and season 15 of America’s Got Talent and was a finalist in Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2019.

Before that, he made history in 2012 when he completed Mississippi’s first-ever tightrope walk 360 feet high in the air atop Beau Rivage.

He hung by his toes under a helicopter, and holds a Guinness World Record for his wire walk over a cruise ship at sea.

He was inducted into the Circus Ring of Fame in 2009, and was awarded the “Gold Clown,” the circus world’s highest honor, by Princess Stephanie at the Monte Carlo International Circus Festival.

Tickets to FUNAMBULA start at $12.95 and are currently on sale at the Beau Rivage ticket office or online at Ticketmaster.com

Comedic daredevil and circus performer Bello Nock is returning to Biloxi for a limited time this summer in Funambula.

