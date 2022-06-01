Teen arrested for terroristic threat of Jackson high school graduation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 19-year-old is charged with making a terroristic threat online.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety says Jacorey Tyrone Mitchell, was arrested and charged with the felony Wednesday.

DPS says the Jackson Public School District and Capitol Police were made aware of a terroristic threat on social media pertaining to the Wingfield High School Graduation, scheduled for June 1.

“I am pleased with Capitol Police, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security for their work on this case,” said Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey. “When we work together, we move closer toward our goal of making Jackson, Mississippi a safer place to be.”

No bond has been set at this time.

