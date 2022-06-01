WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Summer-like weather is here to stay

It's staying hot and humid this week.
By Taylor Graham
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The rest of the night is going to be very warm and humid. Temperatures will only drop into the mid 70s by the sunrise. A stray shower or two are possible tonight, but most of us will stay dry. Wednesday is going to be hot and humid. We’ll be in the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. Isolated showers and storms are possible, but many of us won’t see rain.

Thursday will be similar with highs near 90. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible. We’ll have a slightly better chance for hit or miss storms on Friday because a front will get closer to us. It’s going to stay hot and humid with highs around 90. We’ll stay in the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

Hurricane Season begins on Wednesday, June 1st. There is a good chance that a tropical depression or storm will form in the Southern Gulf this week. Odds are that this system will move near South Florida and Cuba by the weekend. If it become a tropical storm, it will be called Alex. This system will not be a concern for South Mississippi.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The flames that engulfed the home in Jourdan River Shores were so intense they also spread to...
Officials identify husband, wife killed in Jourdan River Shores house fire
Lloyd “Daniel” Cecil, Jr., 27, was reported missing to the Ocean Springs Police Department.
Missing man last seen leaving Ocean Springs business
Multiple wrecks on Interstate 10 are causing traffic delays in both directions of traffic.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wrecks causing back ups on I-10 in Harrison County
‘He had so much life ahead of him’: Teachers remember 12-year-old student killed hours after commencement
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Hot & humid
MSBOC Executive Director Stephanie Lee says that those who hire unlicensed contractors put...
Miss. AG, MSBOC provides tips to avoid contractor scams as hurricane season starts
The 2022 Hurricane Season starts June 1 and experts are predicting another above average season...
Prepare South Mississippi: What you need to know for the 2022 Hurricane Season
Hot and humid today
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast