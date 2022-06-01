Summer-like weather is here to stay

The rest of the night is going to be very warm and humid. Temperatures will only drop into the mid 70s by the sunrise. A stray shower or two are possible tonight, but most of us will stay dry. Wednesday is going to be hot and humid. We’ll be in the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. Isolated showers and storms are possible, but many of us won’t see rain.

Thursday will be similar with highs near 90. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible. We’ll have a slightly better chance for hit or miss storms on Friday because a front will get closer to us. It’s going to stay hot and humid with highs around 90. We’ll stay in the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

Hurricane Season begins on Wednesday, June 1st. There is a good chance that a tropical depression or storm will form in the Southern Gulf this week. Odds are that this system will move near South Florida and Cuba by the weekend. If it become a tropical storm, it will be called Alex. This system will not be a concern for South Mississippi.

