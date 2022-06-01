Students discuss school safety, mental health following mass shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a candid conversation with some of South Mississippi’s brightest scholars. Following last week’s shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead, a group of teens serving at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast spoke out.

“We never know, he could have been depressed or going through things and didn’t want to talk about, and let his anger out,” said Aniyah Jones. “But I don’t think letting your anger out by shooting a bunch of kids is necessary.”

Mental health was a hot topic, as well as finding therapeutic methods to destress. For Christian Key, that’s making music in the Boys & Girls Club studio.

“I can’t tell you how many times I tried to talk Ms. Wanda into letting me stay,” Key said while laughing. “She can lock up all the doors and I’ll still be in the studio. I want to be one of those contributors to nonviolent music.”

The group said this tragedy could have been prevented if more resources were available.

“Before he thought about going in that school, he could have walked in a therapy office or anywhere,” said Akil Otis. “They could have gotten him some help, sat down with him or something before he killed those kids.”

The 18-year-old gunman who committed the crime did purchase the guns legally, according to police. That brought up the question, would raising the age limit to purchase guns help prevent such tragedies?

“At 18, I’m going to be at my mother’s home looking for a job,” said Gregory Brown. “I don’t know why you would let an 18-year-old buy a gun. There’s no telling what he’s going to do with it.”

“Why? Why would someone want to come and shoot up a bunch of kids at a school?” said Andrayah Anderson.

